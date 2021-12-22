U16 and U19 basketball regional finals at the CBS

U16 Regional Champions 2021
U16 and U19 Basketball regional finals took place in O’Loughlins GAA complex, Kilkenny, on Thursday.
Our U19 basketball team were unfortunately beaten by a very good Pres De La Salle Bagnelstown team. The boys played really well right to the end. Hard luck, lads.
U16 Basketball regional winners
Congratulations to all the boys and coaches.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
With the help of The Rhododendron Walking Group, Burncourt Hospice Movement will host this Virtual walk asking people to "Walk into 2022 for the Hospice.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.