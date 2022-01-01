Rock of Cashel named on list of coolest places to visit according to Forbes

The Rock of Cashel in County Tipperary has been included in Forbes Magazine's Top Ten Coolest Places in the World in the Next Ten Years, along with other iconic destinations like the Galapagos in Ecuador, Costa Rica and Thailand.

The Ten Coolest Places in the World story was published on December 14, 2021, and written by Ann Abel, who spoke with travel experts around the world to come up with the top ten list.

Here's the description of Cashel, County Tipperary, Ireland:

“Next year marks the 100-year anniversary of the signing of the Irish Constitution, and along with it, “a new wave of elevated experiences and service are arriving,” notes Tom Marchant of the luxury travel company Black Tomato.

“The Rock of Cashel, one of the most spectacular and iconic landmarks in Ireland, is a sight to behold. While the locale has long held an appeal for tourists, it was rarely more than a day trip as part of a larger itinerary.

But there really is so much more to see, and this region is brimming with character, from local artisans, family-owned woolen mills and distilleries to one of the finest horse training establishments in the world.

Warmth and authenticity radiate from every corner, and with an exciting new Relais & Chateaux hotel opening in the spring of 2022, there is no better time to visit this truly wondrous part of Ireland.”

Forbes has covered Ireland numerous times as a vaulted visitor destination, and has discovered Cashel and Tipperary of late and seen fit to include it on the list.