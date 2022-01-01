Search

01 Jan 2022

Rock of Cashel named on list of coolest places to visit according to Forbes

Rock of Cashel in list of coolest places to visit according to Forbes

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The Rock of Cashel in County Tipperary has been included in Forbes Magazine's Top Ten Coolest Places in the World in the Next Ten Years, along with other iconic destinations like the Galapagos in Ecuador,  Costa Rica and Thailand.  

The Ten Coolest Places in the World story was published on December 14, 2021, and written by Ann Abel, who spoke with travel experts around the world to come up with the top ten list. 

Here's the description of Cashel, County Tipperary, Ireland: 

“Next year marks the 100-year anniversary of the signing of the Irish Constitution, and along with it, “a new wave of elevated experiences and service are arriving,” notes Tom Marchant of the luxury travel company Black Tomato.

Tipperary man writes poem about the silent war that is Covid-19

Stefan Grace pens thought-provoking piece

 “The Rock of Cashel, one of the most spectacular and iconic landmarks in Ireland, is a sight to behold. While the locale has long held an appeal for tourists, it was rarely more than a day trip as part of a larger itinerary.

But there really is so much more to see, and this region is brimming with character, from local artisans, family-owned woolen mills and distilleries to one of the finest horse training establishments in the world.

Warmth and authenticity radiate from every corner, and with an exciting new Relais & Chateaux hotel opening in the spring of 2022, there is no better time to visit this truly wondrous part of Ireland.”

Forbes has covered Ireland numerous times as a vaulted visitor destination, and has discovered Cashel and Tipperary of late and seen fit to include it on the list.

Public must be aware of voucher consumer rights this Christmas, says Tipperary senator

Vouchers have minimum five year expiry date

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media