Search

31 Dec 2021

House prices continue to rise in Tipp

House prices continue to rise in Tipp

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary house prices rose by 10.6% during 2021 according to the latest reports.

The average price of a home in the Premier County is now €209,000, 64% above its lowest point.

According to the latest Daft.ie report the average price nationwide in the final quarter of 2021 was €290,998, up 0.6% on the third quarter of the year.

In Tipperary, prices in the final three months of 2021 were 11% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 9% seen a year ago.

Less than 11,500 homes were listed for sale on December 1st, the lowest total recorded since July 2006, when online advertising was still in its infancy, with just over 400 Tipperary properties for sale on Daft.ie currently.

According to the latest Daft.ie report the average price nationwide in the final quarter of 2021 was €290,998, up 0.6% on the third quarter of the year.

In Tipperary, prices in the final three months of 2021 were 11% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 9% seen a year ago.

Fewer than 11,500 homes were listed for sale on December 1st, the lowest total recorded since July 2006, when online advertising was still emerging.

This week there are over 400 Tipperary properties for sale on Daft.ie.

They range from a 2-bed cottage in Monard for 48,000 to the slightly more expensive Sopwell Hall Estate near Ballingarry in North Tipp for €8.5 million.

Tipperary county U21 B hurling championship semi-final has been called off

Grangemockler Ballyneale are unable to field a team

Tipperary man writes poem about the silent war that is Covid-19

Stefan Grace pens thought-provoking piece

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media