Walkover in West Tipperary final as Cashel U21 hurlers fail to field

Sologhead/Cappawhite have been awarded the West U21 Hurling title by the West Senior Board’s CCC as Cashel KCs were unable to fulfil the fixture.
GAA
The West U21A Hurling Final between Cashel KCs and Sologhead/Cappawhite refixed for last Sunday, January 2, was again cancelled (third fixture date) and on this occasion the game was awarded to Sologhead/Cappawhite by the West Senior Board’s CCC as Cashel KCs were unable to fulfil the fixture.
They now go on to meet the South winners (St Mary's or Mullinahone, being played today, Monday, January 3) in the County Semi Final this Sunday, January 9, venue details etc. not available at time of writing.
