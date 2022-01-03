Search

Death of former Tipperary bar owner Bernadette Slattery of Nenagh

The vintners world in Nenagh and Tipperary was in mourning this week following the death of former bar owner Bernadette Slattery.

Bernadette Slattery (née Hayes), ran The Gaelic Bar, Pearse Street, Nenagh, for many years.

Ms Slattery of Pearse Street, Barbaha, Carrigatoher and Whitegate, county Clare, who was predeceased by her infant daughter, passed away peacefully on January 2 in the loving care of Milford Hospice.

Her passing is deeply regretted by her loving husband John Joe; daughters Una and Sabrina; son Kieran, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Louise, brother-in-law Joey, sisters-in-law Margaret (Slattery) and Theresa (Sexton), grandchildren Aoife, Aisling, Cara, Eimear, Grainne, Emma and Hazel, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home this Monday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral on Tuesday, arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 11.45am for funeral mass at 12pm, followed by burial in Youghalarra cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on  www.nenaghparish.ie

