Search

04 Jan 2022

New assisted living facility in proposed for Tipp Town

New assisted living facility in proposed for Tipp Town

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Plans have been unveiled for a new assisted living facility at a site in the heart of Tipperary Town.

Proposals for 42 Bank Place are currently at the pre-validation stage with Tipperary County Council, and If approved by the local authority, the development would consist of an assisted living elderly care building with 45 self-contained units each of which would have a kitchen/dining/living space with a bedroom, bathroom, balcony and storage.

The building would also have a reception area and dayrooms, along with a courtyard garden while their are also plans for an on-site carparking and bicycle parking.

The project would include the demolition of the existing supermarket attached to the rear of the property and a decision is due from Tipperary County Council by February 24th.

Tipperary motorway speed camera delayed

Last day for submissions on proposed Cashel public realm plan

January 5 deadline for submissions in relation to pedestrianise the 'Back of the Pipe' near Main Street

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media