New assisted living facility in proposed for Tipp Town

Plans have been unveiled for a new assisted living facility at a site in the heart of Tipperary Town.
Proposals for 42 Bank Place are currently at the pre-validation stage with Tipperary County Council, and If approved by the local authority, the development would consist of an assisted living elderly care building with 45 self-contained units each of which would have a kitchen/dining/living space with a bedroom, bathroom, balcony and storage.
The building would also have a reception area and dayrooms, along with a courtyard garden while their are also plans for an on-site carparking and bicycle parking.
The project would include the demolition of the existing supermarket attached to the rear of the property and a decision is due from Tipperary County Council by February 24th.
