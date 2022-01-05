West Tipperary GAA club greatly saddened at death of club stalwart

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family of the late Willie Flynn Snr, Outrath.
Willie’s passing is deeply regretted by his wife Mary, daughters Martina Durkan and Alma Quinn, sons Tommy and Willie, extended family and friends.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time. Willie was a stalwart of Rockwell Rovers club, a great clubman, and he will be deeply missed. May he rest in Peace!
Ar dheis de go raibh a anam dilis.
