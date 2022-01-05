PREVIEW: Drom & Inch set to defend Munster title

Four weeks after losing to Sarsfields of Galway in the postponed 2020 All-Ireland semi-final, Drom-Inch senior camogie team are in action again this Saturday as they take on 2021 Limerick county champions Newcastle West.

Having only won the coveted Munster title at the end of November Drom-Inch will be determined not to surrender at the first hurdle. Standing in their way is Newcastle West who won their second ever county title at the end of November reversing the result of the 2020 final by defeating Killeedy 1-09 to 0-08.

Iris Kenneally got the all-important second half goal while Rebecca Delee, Karen O’Leary and Roisin Ambrose are all key players. Drom-Inch will be without the services of centre back and inter-county defender Mairead Eviston who had knee surgery just before Christmas. Christina Brennan who didn’t feature in the 2020 Munster campaign due to injury did however come on as a second half sub in the All-Ireland semi-final which will be an added boost for Pat Ryan and his management team.

The Drom-Inch team is backboned by captain Aoife McGrath and Niamh Treacy in the half backline while in attack Drom-Inch will look to cousins Eimear McGrath and Miriam Campion to break down the Newcastle West defence. A huge prize awaits the winners with a place in the Munster final on the 22nd January.

Newcastle West have had a long wait for this match having won their county final on the 22nd November. Drom-Inch have the advantage of 2 highly competitive games since their county final win.

How they have responded to the disappointment of the Sarsfields defeat and the task of getting re-focussed for a new campaign will be key to Saturday’s outcome. Drom-Inch do have the advantage of a home venue and the experience and confidence of winning 3 consecutive county titles and playing in a third consecutive Munster campaign.

A match is never won easily at this level and no doubt Newcastle West will bring huge determination and hunger to Saturday's game. An exciting and intriguing contest lies in store.