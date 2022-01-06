Delaney stars as Templemore pip Moyle Rovers in Minor Shield final

FBD Insurance Minor C Shield Final

Templemore 4-03

Moyle Rovers 2-07

In the first camogie club match of the new year Templemore were crowned 2021 FBD Insurance Minor C Shield winners after a highly entertaining game of camogie where the momentum swung back and forth between the sides.

Most will point to the 4 goals by Templemore’s Kate Delaney as being the difference between the two sides but Moyle Rovers will surely also have regrets over their slow start which saw them trail 2 goals to 2 points despite playing with the advantage of a strong wind.

Whatever quick words were spoken to them certainly worked as they emerged a different team outscoring Templemore in the second quarter 1-5 to 1 point to lead at half time by two points 1-07 to 2-02. A point from Ava Wall had the sides level on the 24th minute and a minute later she struck again this time for a goal and Moyle Rovers suddenly led by 3 points, 1-06 to 2 goals.

Another 45m from Ava Collins extended Moyle Rovers lead before Kate Delaney scored a crucial point on the stroke of half time to leave the score 2-01 to 1-07 in Moyle Rovers favour.

Three minutes into the second half and with Templemore now playing with the aid of the wind Kate Delaney struck for her hattrick to the delight of the Templemore following. Templemore were starting to grow in confidence with Katie Bourke, Aoife Shelly and Shona McBride all to the fore.

An Aoife Shelly point left only 2 between the sides again at the water break. With 10 minutes left on the clock another Templemore attack ended with Kate Delaney scoring a 4th goal after good work from Anna Finn to put Templemore back in the lead. Moyle Rovers threw everything at the opposition in a bid to get a crucial score with Ava Collins and Sarah Luttrell all battling hard.

The Templemore defence were equal to the task and the score Moyle Rovers so badly needed never materialised.

Templemore: Caroline Cormack, Lucy Martin, Sarah Bergin, Katie Burke, Niamh Dunne, Aoife Bergin, Aoife Shelly 0-1, Molly Nevin, Ciara Kennedy, Shona McBride, Kate Delaney 4-1, Jill Johnston 0-1.

Subs: Anna Finn, Angela Gleeson, Ciara Walsh.

Moyle Rovers: Kaitlyn O’Regan, Tara McGrath, Aoibhe Browne, Rachel Cooke, Aoife Campion, Grainne O’Donnell, Triona Ryan, Ava Collins 0-4f, Sarah Lutrell, Hazel Brennan 0-2, Aoife Bond, Ellie Franklin, Ava Wall 2-1.

Subs: Lauren Duggan, Amy McMorrow, Eimear McKeown, Eabha Dolan, Mia Cahalane, Shawna Mitten, Lauren Barlow, Aine Phelan, Lucy O’Brien.