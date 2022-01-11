Search

11 Jan 2022

From New York to Tipperary - Cup presented in memory of proud Gael who once hurled Jimmy Doyle

From New York to Tipperary - Cup presented in memory of proud Gael who once hurled Jimmy Doyle

From Yonkers New York City to Kilsheelan


A huge thank-you to Anne Marie Hennessy for her presentation of a trophy to the Juvenile Club in memory of her late father.
Anne Marie is a daughter of the late Paddy Hennessy who was a stalwart with the club in the 50s and 60s, he captained Na Piarsaigh in the 1957 County Final where he was selected to mark the peerless Jimmy Doyle of Thurles Sarsfields.
Paddy emigrated to the USA in 1961 where he hurled with a star-studded New York team for many years.

Paddy passed away in 2018 and is interred in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Yonkers, New York.
We wish Anne Marie a pleasant holiday here and a safe trip home.

