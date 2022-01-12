Tipperary senior athletics championships return to Nenagh on Sunday next

Masters athletes Bernard Feery and Miceál McCormack, Fethard Athletic Club. (File Photo)
On this Sunday, January 16 the Tipperary Athletics Senior and Masters Indoor Track and Field championships will make a welcome return to the Nenagh Indoor Stadium, following last year’s cancellation.
The start time is 11am and registration will be online. The timetable of events is on the Tipperary Athletics website.
All attending are requested to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.
