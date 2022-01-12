Search

12 Jan 2022

Ursuline students compete in BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Ursuline students compete in BT Young Scientist Exhibition today

Kate Carr, Rachel Regan and Hannah O'Mahoney

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Best of luck to Transition Year students Kate Carr, Hannah O' Mahoney and Rachel Regan, who are competing in the Final of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition from 12 -14, January.

Their project, 'Hidden Emotions,' deals with the impact of mask-wearing, due to the Covid - 19 pandemic, on cohorts of people such as toddlers, the hearing impaired and adolescents.

They are entered into the Social Sciences section and have worked very hard over the last three months compiling their findings and data. They are really looking forward to displaying their results at this virtual event and getting the chance to talk to the judges about their work which is very relevant for the times we are living in.

Registration for viewing is open to the public on portal.btyoungscientist.com

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star

Big shock in Tipperary soccer: Galbally defeat St Michael's in Munster Cup

Tipperary angling clubs encouraged to apply for Sponsorship Programme

Sustainable angling initiatives which support beginners, young anglers and angling tourism are “top priorities” for funding in 2022

Tipperary students asked to consider the global impact of their everyday decisions

Competition asks young people to think, talk and make small changes that can have far-reaching impacts

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media