Ursuline students compete in BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Kate Carr, Rachel Regan and Hannah O'Mahoney
Best of luck to Transition Year students Kate Carr, Hannah O' Mahoney and Rachel Regan, who are competing in the Final of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition from 12 -14, January.
Their project, 'Hidden Emotions,' deals with the impact of mask-wearing, due to the Covid - 19 pandemic, on cohorts of people such as toddlers, the hearing impaired and adolescents.
They are entered into the Social Sciences section and have worked very hard over the last three months compiling their findings and data. They are really looking forward to displaying their results at this virtual event and getting the chance to talk to the judges about their work which is very relevant for the times we are living in.
Registration for viewing is open to the public on portal.btyoungscientist.com
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
