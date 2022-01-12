Search

12 Jan 2022

Twenty-four projects from Tipperary at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2022.

BTYSTE 2022 kicked off today

Twenty-four projects in Tipperary qualified for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2022.

BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Twenty-four projects from across Tipperary qualified for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2022. 

Schools in Thurles, Borrisokane, Cahir, Tipperary Town, Roscrea, Fethard, Clonmel and Cashel are all taking part. 

The 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) kicked off today online, with over 1000 students taking part across the country. 

President Michael D Higgins opened the exhibition this morning with a live-streamed address. 

“May I offer my congratulations to all of the students participating in this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, and pay tribute too to their teachers and parents, and all those who have played a role in organising the event. 

“We are fortunate in Ireland to have so many young people who create the promise, as well as the possibility, of becoming the problem solvers, critical thinkers and persistent pursuers of the possibilities of tomorrow,” said President Higgins. 

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) is an annual event where secondary school students from across the country exhibit their research and innovation projects. 

There are four categories, biological and ecological science, social and behavioural sciences, chemical, physical and mathematical sciences and technology.

Social and behavioural science was the most popular in Tipperary, with 14 of the 24 projects in this category. 

Four projects were in technology, two in biological and ecological science and one in chemical, physical and mathematical sciences. 

Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition Mari Cahalane said all projects are available to view on the BTYSTE portal. 

 “Our virtual portal is now live, and we’d like to welcome all our visitors, at home and abroad, to the 58th annual exhibition. It’s fantastic to see the enthusiasm of all our students as they begin to exhibit their projects today and begin the judging process. 

As always, the calibre of projects exceeds all our expectations, and I’d like to wish all the students the best of luck over the coming days as judging progresses, said Ms Cahalane.

Some of the subjects tackled by Tipperary students in social science were masks and mental health, sport and covid and 

The only chemical, physical and mathematical science was on the aerodynamics of foam projectiles by a student at the CBS Thurles. 

In technology, projects included magnetic motors, solar panels and hydroelectricity.  

According to Ms Cahalane congratulated the first two rounds of judging are complete. 

“Congratulations to all of the students taking part in this year’s virtual exhibition; with the first two rounds of judging well underway, we’re eager to get stuck into day two of this three-day event. 

The standard of projects this year remains high as ever, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across the globe back to the virtual exhibition hall tomorrow,” said Ms Cahalane.

