Search

12 Jan 2022

Thurles Golf notes and fixtures for January 2022

Grand Final will take place on Sunday May 1, 2022

Thurles Golf notes and fixtures for January 2022

Thurles Golf Club

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours.
Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Sunday 1st May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.


MEN’S RESULTS
Sunday 2nd January –14 Hole Singles S/F
Division 1: 1st Cathal Ryan 34pts. Division 2: 1st Declan Corcoran 31pts Division 3: 1st Jerry Stapleton 35pts
Monday 3rd January –14 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble
1st Michael McCormack, Tom Fanning and Niall Prendergast 43pts ; 2nd Billy McCarthy, Ronan Maher and Gerry O’Dwyer 42pts
Sunday 9th January –14 Hole Singles S/F
1st Noel Shorley (14) 36pts ; 2nd Conor Ryan (10) 34pts ; 3rd Declan Corcoran (10) 34pts; 4th David Corcoran (14) 32pts


LADIES GOLF NOTES
Ladies Results
Sunday 2nd January - 14 Holes Open Singles S/F
1st Sadie Tynan (Templemore GC) (14) 28 pts. 2nd Lorraine O'Keeffe (10) 24 pts
Tuesday 4th January -9 Holes Singles S/F
1st Rita Holohan (12) 18 pts
2nd Lil Leahy (9) 17 pts
3rd Lorraine O'Keeffe (7) 17 pts
Upcoming Competitions
Tuesday January 11th - 9 holes S/F
Sunday January 16th - 14 holes S/F
Dates for your diary
Thurles Golf Club AGM Friday January  14

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media