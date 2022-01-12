Thurles Golf notes and fixtures for January 2022

Thurles Golf Club
TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours.
Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Sunday 1st May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.
MEN’S RESULTS
Sunday 2nd January –14 Hole Singles S/F
Division 1: 1st Cathal Ryan 34pts. Division 2: 1st Declan Corcoran 31pts Division 3: 1st Jerry Stapleton 35pts
Monday 3rd January –14 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble
1st Michael McCormack, Tom Fanning and Niall Prendergast 43pts ; 2nd Billy McCarthy, Ronan Maher and Gerry O’Dwyer 42pts
Sunday 9th January –14 Hole Singles S/F
1st Noel Shorley (14) 36pts ; 2nd Conor Ryan (10) 34pts ; 3rd Declan Corcoran (10) 34pts; 4th David Corcoran (14) 32pts
LADIES GOLF NOTES
Ladies Results
Sunday 2nd January - 14 Holes Open Singles S/F
1st Sadie Tynan (Templemore GC) (14) 28 pts. 2nd Lorraine O'Keeffe (10) 24 pts
Tuesday 4th January -9 Holes Singles S/F
1st Rita Holohan (12) 18 pts
2nd Lil Leahy (9) 17 pts
3rd Lorraine O'Keeffe (7) 17 pts
Upcoming Competitions
Tuesday January 11th - 9 holes S/F
Sunday January 16th - 14 holes S/F
Dates for your diary
Thurles Golf Club AGM Friday January 14
