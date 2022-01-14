Search

14 Jan 2022

World Masters Mountain Race to be staged in Tipperary in September

World Masters Mountain Race to be staged in Tipperary in September

The Comeragh foothills overlooking Clonmel which will be part of the course for the World Masters Mountain Race to be staged in Clonmel over three days, September 2 to September 4, 2022.

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

World Masters Mountain Race
A year later than expected due to Covid 19 the 21st World Masters Mountain Running Championship will take place in Clonmel, Ireland from September 2 to September 4, 2022.
It is a privilege for IMRA/Munster to host such a prestigious event and IMRA/Munster have endeavored to provide a challenging and exciting course.

The race will start in Clonmel and venture into the Comeragh Mountains in county Waterford.
The event will held over three days Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hillview Sports Club will be the headquarters for the event and ceremonies. Registration will be open Thursday evening and throughout Friday.

Friday: registration, runners will receive a race package which will consist of your number, a T-shirt, participatory medal and other ‘goodies’ . On the Friday evening there will be a parade of athletes and this will be followed by a ‘Pasta Party’. There will also be the opening ceremony with a display of Irish culture, dance and music some speeches and the official opening of the event.
Saturday: all races will take place on Saturday with ceremonies, banquet and prizegiving at Hillview Sports Club.
Sunday: on the Sunday morning it is intended to hold an open race (for those under 35) offering an opportunity to everyone to give the course a try.

It's intended to have the event recorded for one of main terrestrial channels, as well as a live stream through the WMRA site.

Tipperary senior athletics championships return to Nenagh on Sunday next


Course Details
The race starts at Raheen School beside Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel Town. After 30m it turns onto Raheen road heading west. After 500m it turns left up Roaring Spring road. This is the start of a 1.5k steep climb. At the 2k point you turn off for the open mountain. This open mountain trail is flat and goes for 1k and brings you across the hill to Cannon Wood.
At the gate you turn right running downhill on single trail and into the wood. You then follow a downhill trail which will vary between a single trail and fire road for over 2k. At this point you turn left onto single trail again and begin a 1k climb.

The event will be staged under the shadow of the Holy Year Cross on the Comeragh Foothills overlooking Clonmel.


This brings you to the mast, from here you descend for 100m onto fire road. Travelling on this for 200m you turn right and follow this fire road around the hill for 1k where you exit through a gate onto open mountain. This is a mix of trail and meadow and after 1k brings you to the top of Kilmacomma Hill. The shorter course breaks off here and turns left for 200m down into the finish area at the Grotto.
The longer course continues downhill on meadow for 0.5km, then past the old ruin from here you start your final climb for 0.5km to a turning point where you turn left on your last kilometre to the finish.

The long course has a distance of 10.5km has an ascent of 635m and a descent of 345m while the short course is 8.4km has an ascent of 509m and a descent 217m.


The World Masters Mountain Running Championship Race Age Categories
Following the WMA/WMRA World Masters Mountain Running Championship Regulations, the following age categories apply:-
35-39 male & Female Long course
40-44 male & Female Long course
45-49 male & Female Long course
50-54 male & Female Long course
55-59 male & Female Short course
60-64 male & Female Short course
65-69 male & Female Short course
70-74 male & Female Short course
75-79 male & Female Short course.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media