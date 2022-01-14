World Masters Mountain Race to be staged in Tipperary in September

World Masters Mountain Race

A year later than expected due to Covid 19 the 21st World Masters Mountain Running Championship will take place in Clonmel, Ireland from September 2 to September 4, 2022.

It is a privilege for IMRA/Munster to host such a prestigious event and IMRA/Munster have endeavored to provide a challenging and exciting course.

The race will start in Clonmel and venture into the Comeragh Mountains in county Waterford.

The event will held over three days Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hillview Sports Club will be the headquarters for the event and ceremonies. Registration will be open Thursday evening and throughout Friday.

Friday: registration, runners will receive a race package which will consist of your number, a T-shirt, participatory medal and other ‘goodies’ . On the Friday evening there will be a parade of athletes and this will be followed by a ‘Pasta Party’. There will also be the opening ceremony with a display of Irish culture, dance and music some speeches and the official opening of the event.

Saturday: all races will take place on Saturday with ceremonies, banquet and prizegiving at Hillview Sports Club.

Sunday: on the Sunday morning it is intended to hold an open race (for those under 35) offering an opportunity to everyone to give the course a try.

It's intended to have the event recorded for one of main terrestrial channels, as well as a live stream through the WMRA site.



Course Details

The race starts at Raheen School beside Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel Town. After 30m it turns onto Raheen road heading west. After 500m it turns left up Roaring Spring road. This is the start of a 1.5k steep climb. At the 2k point you turn off for the open mountain. This open mountain trail is flat and goes for 1k and brings you across the hill to Cannon Wood.

At the gate you turn right running downhill on single trail and into the wood. You then follow a downhill trail which will vary between a single trail and fire road for over 2k. At this point you turn left onto single trail again and begin a 1k climb.

The event will be staged under the shadow of the Holy Year Cross on the Comeragh Foothills overlooking Clonmel.



This brings you to the mast, from here you descend for 100m onto fire road. Travelling on this for 200m you turn right and follow this fire road around the hill for 1k where you exit through a gate onto open mountain. This is a mix of trail and meadow and after 1k brings you to the top of Kilmacomma Hill. The shorter course breaks off here and turns left for 200m down into the finish area at the Grotto.

The longer course continues downhill on meadow for 0.5km, then past the old ruin from here you start your final climb for 0.5km to a turning point where you turn left on your last kilometre to the finish.

The long course has a distance of 10.5km has an ascent of 635m and a descent of 345m while the short course is 8.4km has an ascent of 509m and a descent 217m.



The World Masters Mountain Running Championship Race Age Categories

Following the WMA/WMRA World Masters Mountain Running Championship Regulations, the following age categories apply:-

35-39 male & Female Long course

40-44 male & Female Long course

45-49 male & Female Long course

50-54 male & Female Long course

55-59 male & Female Short course

60-64 male & Female Short course

65-69 male & Female Short course

70-74 male & Female Short course

75-79 male & Female Short course.