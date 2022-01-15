Deaths in Tipperary Saturday January 15

The death has occurred of Jerry Cotter

Church St, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Cotter, January 12th 2022, Jerry, In the tender care of the matron and staff of St.Martha's Nursing Home, Toureen, Bansha,Co.Tipperay. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marcella, sons Willie, Micheál, Garrett, Jerry and John, daughters Marcella, Breda, Margaret and Emma, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Mass for Jerry will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Sunday January 16th 2022 at 12.30pm and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

The death has occurred of Martin Power

Dualla House, Dualla, Cashel, Tipperary / Clonea Power, Waterford

Formerly Clonea Power, Co. Waterford. Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of Acorn Lodge, Dualla, in his 102nd year. Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Della, brothers Mossie and Bobby, granddaughter Ella. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mairéad (nee Shanahan), family Margaret (McLoughlin), Marese (Coakley), Robert, Siobhán (Bulfin) and Martina (O’Reilly) Much loved by his grandchildren, Cara, Eimear, Áine, Róisín, Siobhán, Éoin, Orla, Bobby, Grace, Lucy, Tom, Julie, Tom and Ben, sister Claire, daughter in law Gráinne, sons in law Niall, Steve, TJ and Terry, sisters in law Marcella Power, Sr. Josephine, Anne Ryan, Sr. Brigid, Nora Ryan and Mary Gould, nieces,nephews, neighbours, and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Dualla House (E25HP93) on Saturday evening from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving on Sunday morning to Our Lady of Fatima Church Dualla for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Martin's funeral mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/AVSSMemorialServices



The death has occurred of Bridget O'Brien (née Geary)

Lower Main Street (formerly Fingerpost), Ballyporeen, Tipperary, E21 VK46

In the care of Corpus Christi Nursing Home, peacefully, Bridget, predeceased by her husband Jim , sadly missed by her loving family, her children Mary ( Delaney), Anthony, John, Seamus and Liam, son in-law, Daughter in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, Sisters in- law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her son John's residence at Coolentallagh, Ballyporeen, (E21VK46) on Sunday the 16th January from 2pm to 4:30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 17th January at 12 noon in The Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

All those attending the funeral service are reminded to adhere to covid-19 regulations, and advice to social distancing, Hand shaking, Mask wearing and sanitising.

The family would like to Thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.

The death has occurred of Catherine Hrebtiewsky (née O'Dee)

Whispering Pines, Manselstown, Moyne, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Littleton, Thurles. After a short illness, on her 96th birthday. Predeceased by her husband Wasal and son Paul. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Jane and son Kieran, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 17th January at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

The death has occurred of Matty (Matilda) Leahy (née Grant)

Richmond Grove, Templemore, Tipperary

Died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Pattersons Nursing Home, Lismackin, Roscrea, on 14th January 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary Purcell, son Bill, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Lili, her beloved grandsons Jim, Bill and Thomas, friends and neighbours. House private please.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Oliver Adlum

Loughmore, Tipperary

Oliver Adlum, Loughmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 14th of January 2022. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Sinéad and Thomas, his adoring sisters Abigail and Isabelle and little brother Harry, grandparents John and Frances Delaney, Ollie and Esther Adlum, aunts, uncles, cousins and family circle and his special friends, Emma and Josh.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Monday at 4.30pm. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com