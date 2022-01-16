Enrolment for Kilcommon NS now open
Kilcommon NS is now accepting applications for the 2022/2023 school year. An Application form is available to download on the school website kilcommonschool.scoilnet.ie or can be requested by email to kilcommonschool@gmail.com or by post to Kilcommon NS, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.
Closing date for applications: March 31, 2022.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
