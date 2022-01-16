Communities all over Tipperary and Waterford come out in force to support Danny

There has been a remarkable outpouring of support throughout Tipperary and from all over the world for 6- year-old Danny Norris who was diagnosed with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma.

In mid November Danny’s parents made a public appeal for help to enable him to go to New York later this year for a vaccine trial to try and save his life.

A short few weeks on, the astonishing generosity shown by so many communities has seen over €400,000 collected to fund his cancer treatment.

The heart-rending appeal for support made by his parents Lar and Lisa has touched people from near and far.

Danny, who lives in Glasha, located between Ballymacarbry and Newcastle, needs to go to the Memorial Sloane Kettering Hospital (MSK) in New York for a vaccine trial.

In July 2020 Danny, a pupil at Ballmacarbry primary school, was diagnosed with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer of the sympathetic nervous system.

The family, overwhelmed by the support, compassion and understanding shown have issued the following statement.

“Thanks you to everyone who contributed in any way to helping us to reach our GoFundMe target in less than 8 weeks.

It’s hard to believe that in such a short space of time so much has been achieved. When we started out, we were a little apprehensive in sharing our story so publicly, but the kindness, support and positivity that we have experienced has been unbelievable.

We have had the ongoing support of our family and friends since Danny’s diagnosis but the goodwill and generosity from the wider community as well as from complete strangers near and far has been overwhelming.

We will never be able to thank you all enough for your generosity and support, obviously in terms of donations but also with your time, effort, energy and ideas… nothing has been too much trouble for anyone. We will be forever grateful for that.” - Lisa, Lar, Charlie ,Shay & Danny



