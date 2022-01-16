Search

18 Jan 2022

Communities all over Tipperary and Waterford come out in force to support Danny

Dream For Danny

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Jan 2022

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

There has been a remarkable outpouring of support throughout Tipperary and from all over the world for 6- year-old Danny Norris who was diagnosed with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma.
In mid November Danny’s parents made a public appeal for help to enable him to go to New York later this year for a vaccine trial to try and save his life.
A short few weeks on, the astonishing generosity shown by so many communities has seen over €400,000 collected to fund his cancer treatment.
The heart-rending appeal for support made by his parents Lar and Lisa has touched people from near and far.
Danny, who lives in Glasha, located between Ballymacarbry and Newcastle, needs to go to the Memorial Sloane Kettering Hospital (MSK) in New York for a vaccine trial.
In July 2020 Danny, a pupil at Ballmacarbry primary school, was diagnosed with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer of the sympathetic nervous system.
The family, overwhelmed by the support, compassion and understanding shown have issued the following statement.
“Thanks you to everyone who contributed in any way to helping us to reach our GoFundMe target in less than 8 weeks.
It’s hard to believe that in such a short space of time so much has been achieved. When we started out, we were a little apprehensive in sharing our story so publicly, but the kindness, support and positivity that we have experienced has been unbelievable.
We have had the ongoing support of our family and friends since Danny’s diagnosis but the goodwill and generosity from the wider community as well as from complete strangers near and far has been overwhelming.
We will never be able to thank you all enough for your generosity and support, obviously in terms of donations but also with your time, effort, energy and ideas… nothing has been too much trouble for anyone. We will be forever grateful for that.” - Lisa, Lar, Charlie ,Shay & Danny

10th annual 'Little Bob's Tractor Run' raises €17.000 for 'Dream for Danny'

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media