Ifac are inviting Tipperary farmers to share their views

Ifac is inviting farmers in Tipperary to complete their farm survey.

The survey will allow farmers to share what's important to them.

The survey closes on January 28 and takes approximately four minutes to complete.

Partner at ifac's Cahir office, Cillian Denn, says the farm survey gives invaluable insights into farming in Ireland.

"The findings help our clients to make well-informed and positive financial decisions, and they inform our business strategy and the products and services our financial experts offer all our Tipperary clients to support their business goals, from budgeting and succession planning to structure reviews and looking after their farm team," said Mr Denn.

Those who take part will have the opportunity to win a €500 One4All voucher.

Mr Denn says last year's survey findings showed an increase in technology use, which was prompted by the pandemic.

It also found a lack of succession planning and the impact of the pandemic on farmers' wellbeing.

"It also provided evidence of the positivity and resilience still in Irish farming. We repeat our survey each year to ensure we can continue to support and meet the evolving needs of our farming clients and help them with planning to enhance their profitability and secure their futures," said Mr Denn.