Traffic disruptions expected in Tipperary Town from today
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan will be in place in Tipperary Town from today.
The plan will affect the R662 Galbally approach road to O' Brien Street Junction from 8am today, January 17, until 6pm Friday, January 28.
Road users should expect delays.
The passing of a legend - the late hurley maker Phil Bourke, Upperchurch
Phil, who provided hurleys to many an All-Ireland medal winner, was laid to rest in his native soil at the weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.