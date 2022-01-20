A burst water main in Dualla may cause disruption to a number of surrounding areas
Irish Water are carrying out repairs on a burst water main in Dualla until 4pm today January 20.
The works may cause disruption to Boherlug, Helenpark, Laffansbridge, Noan East, Ballinure, Kilkarney, Condonstown, Dualla, Silverfort, Mocklershill, Lurgoe, Springhill and Killenaule.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
