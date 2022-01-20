263 jobs created by the Local Enterprise Office in Tipperary in 2021

236 new jobs were created across Tipperary in 2021 by 268 small businesses supported by the Local Enterprise Office (LEO), we can reveal this week.



An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD, announced the annual results of the LEOs for 2021 which showed that LEO supported companies created 7,440 jobs around the country in 2021, with 85% of these jobs outside of Dublin.



Senator Garret Ahearn said: “236 new jobs were created last year in Tipperary, while the net jobs created by LEO supported clients across the county last year was 81.



Senator Garret Ahearn

“During a very difficult year for many small businesses, this is hugely positive news for Tipperary and highlights the determination and hard work of business owners and workers across the county.



“A total of 1,345 people employed in small businesses across Tipperary benefited from LEO support over the past year.

“With a total of 268 clients, the Tipperary LEO provides vital support to many of our local businesses, offering advice, mentoring, and training, and providing much needed financial backing .



“This support proved particularly valuable over the past two years as many businesses were forced to pivot their offerings online or adapt their services to make it through the pandemic. I want to pay tribute to these Tipperary businesses which have persevered through some of the most difficult times and continued to provide jobs and contribute to our local economy.”



The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said, “Over 35,000 people employed in small businesses around the country have been helped in some way by our Local Enterprise Offices. They are at the heart of communities in every county, and have proved invaluable throughout the pandemic, during which I know a huge amount of people relied on their local office.