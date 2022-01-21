Reservoir interruption in may cause supply issues to Cashel, Cappawhite and Tipperary Town
Irish Water is repairing a reservoir in Cashel until 6pm today.
The works may disrupt supply in Cappawhite, Cashel and Tipperary Town.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
