Tipperary Town Market Yard Town car park closed from tomorrow
Tipperary County Council has announced that the Tipperary Town Market Yard Town car park will be closed from tomorrow.
The car park will be closed from 7am Monday, January 24 until 7pm Wednesday, January 26.
The closure is to facilitate resurfacing works.
