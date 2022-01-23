Thurles Musical Society plans special event in place of postponed show

Thurles Musical Society's committee members have met over recent days and have made the difficult decision to postpone their production of Made In Dagenham for another year. This decision wasn’t taken lightly and having considered all aspects of putting on a show, the committee feel it is the best decision for the society.



A message to all members of the Society stated: "While we would love to be informing you all of rehearsal dates, we are delighted to say that we have secured the rights for Made In Dagenham for 2023. Oliver Hurley has agreed to direct and is really looking forward to being with us again, and along with Mary Rose McNally and Siobhan King we promise our production of Made In Dagenham will be worth the wait!



"Now for some good news - eventhough Made In Dagenham won’t get to the stage this year, we are planning to do something new and exciting very soon. The dates for this have yet to be fully confirmed and we will have more details for you over the next few weeks. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting new venture that we are planning. Please note that this is subject to change in accordance with the ever changing, but now very familiar, government guidelines.

TMS was to have staged Made in Dagenham in March 2020 when the Covid19 pandemic struck first. They postponed to 2021, but also had to forego that slot and will now wait until March 2023 to stage the hit show..... all going well.



"At our meeting we also passed votes of sympathy to the many members of our Society who have lost loved ones recently. We have all been touched by the loss of invaluable members and friends, whom we will miss very dearly. Rest in Peace all.

We look forward to engaging with all our supporters and members in the coming weeks. In the meantime, please keep safe.