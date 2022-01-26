Search

26 Jan 2022

Borrisoleigh deputy principal awarded Gaisce Civic Merit Award

Borrisoleigh deputy principal awarded Gaisce Civic Merit Award.This award is

Ms Duignan, Deputy Principal, St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

26 Jan 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Warmest congratulations to our Deputy Principal, Ms Duignan, who has been awarded the Gaisce - The President's Award Civic Merit Award.

This award is in recognition of the support, encouragement and belief that Ms Duignan has shown our many students to be the very best version of themselves. The impact she has had on the lives of these students is truly immeasurable.

Our Principal, Mr McCarthy, presented a pin and a certificate to Ms Duignan, on behalf of the President, at assembly.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

Laurann O'Reilly: Here are 15 healthy foods that aren't so healthy...

Laurann's column in this week's Nationalist

BIG READ: Tipperary Town's 'overwhelming need is being ignored'

Council decide to fund two projects after huge backlash in Tipperary Town

What a legend! Premier County's Denis Lynch stays top in the world rankings

On top of the world!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media