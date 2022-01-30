Nenagh civic amenity centre attracted 29,500 users last year

A total of 285 mattresses were collected at Nenagh Civic Amenity Site in 2021
The total number of visitors to the civic amenity site in Nenagh was 29,462 during 2021, Nenagh councillors were told at their January district council meeting
They were also told that 285 mattresses were collected at Nenagh Civic Amenity Site in 2021 under Tipperary County Council’s anti-dumping initiative.
A total of €11,644.34 was spent cleaning up illegal dumping at Redwood and Shower bogs
