Sophia Whelan to represent Ursuline in All Ireland Public Speaking
Congratulations to Sophia Whelan, Fifth Year, who is through to the All-Ireland Final of the Soroptimist Public Speaking Competition.
Sophia won the Regional Final with her speech on women's empowerment and is no stranger to Public Speaking, having been a national finalist in Articulation last year.
Everyone in the Ursuline wishes her the very best as she goes forward in Soroptimist 2022.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.