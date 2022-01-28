Search

28 Jan 2022

Coláiste Mhuire students chosen for the Premier View Tipperary GAA Podcast minor hurling team of the year

Coláiste Mhuire students chosen for the Premier View Tipperary GAA Podcast minor hurling team of the year

Eoin Craddock who was recently selected as PremierView Podcast Tipperary minor hurler of the year

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

28 Jan 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Well done to two of our students on being chosen for the Premier' View' Tipperary GAA Podcast minor hurling team of the year.

Fifth-year student James O'Dwyer of Holycross/Ballycahill was chosen as Goalkeeper, while sixth-year student Eoin Craddock also of Holycross/Ballycahill, was selected at centre forward. Both students were outstanding for Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed this year in hurling competitions and their club, where they reached two u17 county finals (league & championship) and an u19 county final.

Eoin Craddock was also chosen as The Premierview Podcast Minor hurler of the year. This is a huge accolade for Eoin to be chosen from a list of four superb nominees and one of which our school is immensely proud of.

Comhghairdeas arís Eoin agus James is go mbeirigí bua!

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star

Gardaí are trying to trace the owners of two bicycles found in Clonmel

It's Friday! Crazy Arts with Mags for Tipperary children!

Roscrea Speakers and Leadership club welcome you to our open night on February 3

Meeting time is 8pm via zoom

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media