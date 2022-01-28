Coláiste Mhuire students chosen for the Premier View Tipperary GAA Podcast minor hurling team of the year

Eoin Craddock who was recently selected as PremierView Podcast Tipperary minor hurler of the year
Well done to two of our students on being chosen for the Premier' View' Tipperary GAA Podcast minor hurling team of the year.
Fifth-year student James O'Dwyer of Holycross/Ballycahill was chosen as Goalkeeper, while sixth-year student Eoin Craddock also of Holycross/Ballycahill, was selected at centre forward. Both students were outstanding for Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed this year in hurling competitions and their club, where they reached two u17 county finals (league & championship) and an u19 county final.
Eoin Craddock was also chosen as The Premierview Podcast Minor hurler of the year. This is a huge accolade for Eoin to be chosen from a list of four superb nominees and one of which our school is immensely proud of.
Comhghairdeas arís Eoin agus James is go mbeirigí bua!
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
