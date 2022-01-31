Tipp camogie reveal panel for upcoming league campaign

Tipperary have revealed a 31-player strong panel for the upcoming 2022 Littlewoods camgie league which gets underway next weekend.
Bill Mullaney and his team will be hoping to get their year off to a positive start, with the Ballinahinch man adding several new names to the panel, with the likes of Sinead Meagher and Gemma Fox impressing with the intermediate team last year which has earned them a call up.
Down provide the opposition in the first round this coming Saturday in the Ragg, while on the same day, the Intermediate team take on Kilkenny in Division 2 in Freshford. See full panel below.
