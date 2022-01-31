Search

01 Feb 2022

Knockavilla - news and events

Congratulations to Joan Furlong, Ballinahinch, our share the spoils winner last week, winning €224

Knockavilla - news and events

Knockavilla, County Tipperary

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

31 Jan 2022 4:45 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Congratulations to Joan Furlong, Ballinahinch, our share the spoils winner last week, winning €224.

Our draw this week continues tomorrow, Thursday February 3rd in Knockavilla hall. Envelopes are available in all the usual outlets in Dundrum, and from the dispenser boxes in Donaskeigh village located beside the postbox, and in Knockavilla from outside the community hall. Both these boxes are accessible 24/7, and envelopes can be filled out and dropped into the boxes at any time.

Sales of tickets for the Multeen Player`s production of Big Maggie are going very well, so if you haven`t secured your ticket, please do so in the next few days. Remember, our last play sold out with a waiting list for cancellations. Tickets are available in both Butlers Centra, and from Heffernan's shop Dundrum. or by contacting Margaret O Carroll 0872465340.


Tuesday, April 26, is the date booked for our group tour for our active retirement group. This bus tour consists of a visit to Bunratty castle and folk village, where refreshments will be provided. Next part of the journey will be dinner served in a hotel in Ennis, with an opportunity to explore the town. All this for the price of E20 per person. If interested, please contact Helen Ryan 0879046671 to book your seat. This trip is open to all, and to people from neighbouring parishes, and hopefully the first of our activities for 2022

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media