Knockavilla - news and events

Congratulations to Joan Furlong, Ballinahinch, our share the spoils winner last week, winning €224.

Our draw this week continues tomorrow, Thursday February 3rd in Knockavilla hall. Envelopes are available in all the usual outlets in Dundrum, and from the dispenser boxes in Donaskeigh village located beside the postbox, and in Knockavilla from outside the community hall. Both these boxes are accessible 24/7, and envelopes can be filled out and dropped into the boxes at any time.

Sales of tickets for the Multeen Player`s production of Big Maggie are going very well, so if you haven`t secured your ticket, please do so in the next few days. Remember, our last play sold out with a waiting list for cancellations. Tickets are available in both Butlers Centra, and from Heffernan's shop Dundrum. or by contacting Margaret O Carroll 0872465340.



Tuesday, April 26, is the date booked for our group tour for our active retirement group. This bus tour consists of a visit to Bunratty castle and folk village, where refreshments will be provided. Next part of the journey will be dinner served in a hotel in Ennis, with an opportunity to explore the town. All this for the price of E20 per person. If interested, please contact Helen Ryan 0879046671 to book your seat. This trip is open to all, and to people from neighbouring parishes, and hopefully the first of our activities for 2022