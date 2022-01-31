Search

01 Feb 2022

IFA to meet Lidl over prices in coming days

IFA to meet Lidl over prices in coming days

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Jan 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Irish farmers from across the country will meet Lidl tomorrow to discuss the below-cost selling of food.

The Irish Farmers Association says its members are angry over the supermarket offering a 1.9kg chicken for €3.49, which it describes as ‘unsustainable’.

Following farmers protests in Cavan and Monaghan last week, they want the cost pressures they’re under recognised and resolved as soon as possible.

IFA President and Toomevara man Tim Cullinan, says they want the price of meat increased he said they are looking for a price increase going back to the processors who in turn will pass that price back to farmers in every sector.

Fleming speedster is Rising sprint star at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Racing was at the Thurles track on Saturday evening

TG4 presenter replies to 'uninformed Twitter bashers' over TV coverage

Various complaints were made on social media about rain and steam on the camera lens and TG4's presenter has replied to explain their side of events

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media