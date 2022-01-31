IFA to meet Lidl over prices in coming days

Irish farmers from across the country will meet Lidl tomorrow to discuss the below-cost selling of food.
The Irish Farmers Association says its members are angry over the supermarket offering a 1.9kg chicken for €3.49, which it describes as ‘unsustainable’.
Following farmers protests in Cavan and Monaghan last week, they want the cost pressures they’re under recognised and resolved as soon as possible.
IFA President and Toomevara man Tim Cullinan, says they want the price of meat increased he said they are looking for a price increase going back to the processors who in turn will pass that price back to farmers in every sector.
