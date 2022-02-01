Search

01 Feb 2022

It was a great year at camogie and ladies football for one mid Tipperary club

It was a great year at camogie and ladies football for one mid Tipperary club

Boherlahan Abú: The Ryan sisters, Anna, Maria, Ellie and Danielle, members of the winning Boherlahan Dualla team, celebrate their County Junior A win in 2021.

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Feb 2022 11:01 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Senior Camogie Panel: Congratulations to Sarah Delaney who has been named on the Tipperary Senior Camogie Panel for 2022. We wish both the panel and management team the very best of luck in the upcoming League campaign.

County Minor Camogie Panel: Massive congratulations to our own Lisa O'Connor, Danielle Ryan and Emma Horgan on their selection to be part of the 2022 Tipperary Minor Camogie Panel. Well deserved! We wish the panel and the management team the very best in the upcoming season.
U14 Camogie Development Squad: Well done to four Boherlahan Dualla girls who represented the Mid in their match against the West on morning of January 16. Well done to Leah Maher, Doireann Ryan, Kate McCarthy and Brid Quirke.

Camogie Club All Stars 2021: Congratulations to our fantastic club camogie star Lisa O'Connor who was named on the Tipperary All Star team of the year.
Junior A Camogie Munster Champions: Congrats to Paula Quirke who was on the Ursuline Thurles team who won the Junior A Munster Camogie Final v Sacred Heart Clonakilty on January 8.

Tipperary Ladies Football: Well done to club girls Sophie Moynihan and Sarah Meehan who made their first appearance in the blue and gold last Sunday Tipperary Ladies Football U14 - B challenge match against Waterford Ladies Football. A great display of football, Well done to all the girls and their management/ coaching team.

Baltinglass is the place to be for Tipperary sports fans on Sunday next


Munster A Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final: Well done to Cashel Community School panel who defeated Presentation Thurles in the Munster A Senior Ladies Football Semi Final on January 27. Commiserations to the Presentation girls with our club members Emer Dwan and Sophie Maher. Boherlahan Dualla Ladies Football Club were very much represented on the Cashel school side under the leadership of Richie Ryan with the following players on the panel: Lisa O'Connor, Leah Kavanagh, Lucie Gilmartin, Emma Horgan, Anna Murphy, Abbie Gilmartin, Caoilinn Casey, Ella O'Dwyer, Katelyn Downey, Anna Fahie, Lilly Fahie, Antonia Kevin, Molly Gilmartin, Ciara Gahan and Aoibheann Casey. Well done to all our club members and wishing ye the very best if luck in the final.


Tipperary Ladies Football Minor Panel: Well done to Anna Murphy, Caoilinn Casey, Lorna Ryan, Grace Moloney and Katelyn Downey who are on the Tipperary Minor Football Panel for 2022. Wishing them every success at County Level, Well done.


U14 Tipperary Ladies Football: Congratulations to Abbie Horgan and Neasa Dwan who lined out for Tipperary and made their debut against Offaly in Edenderry on January 16. Well done to both girls, a fantastic start to your season. Keep it up.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media