It was a great year at camogie and ladies football for one mid Tipperary club

Senior Camogie Panel: Congratulations to Sarah Delaney who has been named on the Tipperary Senior Camogie Panel for 2022. We wish both the panel and management team the very best of luck in the upcoming League campaign.

County Minor Camogie Panel: Massive congratulations to our own Lisa O'Connor, Danielle Ryan and Emma Horgan on their selection to be part of the 2022 Tipperary Minor Camogie Panel. Well deserved! We wish the panel and the management team the very best in the upcoming season.

U14 Camogie Development Squad: Well done to four Boherlahan Dualla girls who represented the Mid in their match against the West on morning of January 16. Well done to Leah Maher, Doireann Ryan, Kate McCarthy and Brid Quirke.

Camogie Club All Stars 2021: Congratulations to our fantastic club camogie star Lisa O'Connor who was named on the Tipperary All Star team of the year.

Junior A Camogie Munster Champions: Congrats to Paula Quirke who was on the Ursuline Thurles team who won the Junior A Munster Camogie Final v Sacred Heart Clonakilty on January 8.

Tipperary Ladies Football: Well done to club girls Sophie Moynihan and Sarah Meehan who made their first appearance in the blue and gold last Sunday Tipperary Ladies Football U14 - B challenge match against Waterford Ladies Football. A great display of football, Well done to all the girls and their management/ coaching team.



Munster A Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final: Well done to Cashel Community School panel who defeated Presentation Thurles in the Munster A Senior Ladies Football Semi Final on January 27. Commiserations to the Presentation girls with our club members Emer Dwan and Sophie Maher. Boherlahan Dualla Ladies Football Club were very much represented on the Cashel school side under the leadership of Richie Ryan with the following players on the panel: Lisa O'Connor, Leah Kavanagh, Lucie Gilmartin, Emma Horgan, Anna Murphy, Abbie Gilmartin, Caoilinn Casey, Ella O'Dwyer, Katelyn Downey, Anna Fahie, Lilly Fahie, Antonia Kevin, Molly Gilmartin, Ciara Gahan and Aoibheann Casey. Well done to all our club members and wishing ye the very best if luck in the final.



Tipperary Ladies Football Minor Panel: Well done to Anna Murphy, Caoilinn Casey, Lorna Ryan, Grace Moloney and Katelyn Downey who are on the Tipperary Minor Football Panel for 2022. Wishing them every success at County Level, Well done.



U14 Tipperary Ladies Football: Congratulations to Abbie Horgan and Neasa Dwan who lined out for Tipperary and made their debut against Offaly in Edenderry on January 16. Well done to both girls, a fantastic start to your season. Keep it up.