Search

01 Feb 2022

Baltinglass is the place to be for Tipperary sports fans on Sunday next

Baltinglass is the place to be for Tipperary sports fans on Sunday next

Mullinahone side who defeated Moycarkey Borris in the Camida junior A championship final. On Sunday next they will play Dublin side St. Jude's in the All-Ireland final in Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow.

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Jan 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Biggest Game of the Weekend
On Saturday next, the biggest game of the weekend in Mullinahone is the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Final, Mullinahone v St Jude’s of Dublin. The game will be played in Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow.


To facilitate the many supporters who are likely to travel, the best way of getting there is via the motorway via Carlow and then turning off at Castledermot and on to Baltinglass. Another route is travelling the motorway almost to Athy and then turning off there and driving straight to Baltinglass.
Best of luck to the team and to all those who will travel in support.


Win or lose, our ladies have provided wonderful entertainment for us during the past year. Mullinahone Abú. It should also be possible to see the game on computer/tv if one doesn’t travel.

Reawakening continues in Tipperary village - Drama, Toddlers and Cards returning

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media