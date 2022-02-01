Search

02 Feb 2022

Hikers rescued by emergency services on Galtee Mountains

Hikers rescued by emergency services on Galtee Mountains

South Eastern Mountain Rescue team members taking part in the rescue mission in the Galtee Mountains yesterday

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Feb 2022 3:10 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) were called into action yesterday on the Galtee Mountains  after they were alerted by the Gardaí at around 1pm to respond to a report of three walkers lost on the mountain.

The walkers location was pinpointed as being between Galtee Mor and Galtee Beag, where conditions were extremely poor, with strong gales and dense fog causing the group to become lost.

SEMRA rescuers set off to aid the hikers and by 3.20pm one of the SEMRA parties had sight of the walkers and identified that they were cragfast (stuck to the cliff face) or unable to move either up or down the mountain.

A technical rope rescue was initiated while the Waterford based Rescue 117 helicopter arrived on scene to assist and shortly before 6pm,  all three casualties were hauled up to safety by mountain rescue personnel.

The hikers were cold and shook but were otherwise unharmed, while the casualties were brought down off the mountain in a SEMRA vehicle via the Black Road with everyone off the hill by 7.45pm.

