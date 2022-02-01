FIXTURES: Tipperary Munster clashes re-fixed by provincial council

Munster GAA have announced date changes to fixtures in the Munster senior hurling and football championships.
The changes in the hurling championship fixtures have been introduced to avoid the prospect of teams playing three weekends on the trot, and as a result, the Premier county's clash with All-Ireland champions Limerick at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, originally scheduled for Sunday May 15th, has been brought forward by a week to Sunday May 8th.
Other changes include Cork’s scheduled home tie against Clare on the weekend of April 30th and May 1st will instead be played at FBD Semple Stadium, due to Ed Sheeran concerts scheduled for Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Elsewhere, in the football championship, Tipperary's clash with Waterford in the Munster Quarter Finals will now take place on Saturday April 30th, instead of the original fixture fixed for Sunday May 1st. See fixture changes below:
Munster Senior Hurling Championship
Limerick v Tipperary TUS Gaelic Grounds – May 8th (was May 15th)
Munster Senior Football Championship
Tipperary v Waterford at Fraher Field – April 30th (was May 1st)
Tipperary or Waterford v Clare or Limerick – May 14th (was May 15th)
