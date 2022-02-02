Colm Bonnar: Bubbles O'Dwyer expected to be back training towards the end of February

Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar has confirmed that John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer is expected to be back training before the end of February, as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The Killenaule sharpshooter was not named in the Tipperary panel for the upcoming league campaign, but Bonnar revealed he is in constant contact with the forward, while he is also being aided in his recovery by members of the Tipperary strength and conditioning team.

"He got a second scan on his knee last week and the news from that is a bit more positive," Bonnar revealed.

"He has to have a small operation to release fluid around the knee and he’ll need a little bit of rehab work on that after. But we’re hopeful that in the next two or three weeks that he’ll be able to get back on the field and start building his fitness.

"He’s a work in progress and the league might be a bit soon for him, but we’re hoping that if everything goes well that he’ll be a part of the panel again sooner rather than later.

"I was talking to him three or four times last week and we’d love to see him back inside and we’re looking forward to seeing him back."