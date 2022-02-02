Tipperary charities are invited to apply for Aldi's Community Grants Programme.

Aldi is inviting Tipperary charities and community groups to apply for this year's Community Grants Programme.

The supermarket chain plans to distribute €80,000 worth of bursary grants to groups nationwide.

Eight grants are available in Tipperary, where staff at local stores will select from the qualifying groups.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD launched the programme saying supporting community groups was a priority of the government, and she welcomed the initiative.

"Our charities and community groups have gone above and beyond in recent months, supporting some of our most vulnerable citizens during the middle of a pandemic.

"I really welcome the announcement that Aldi will be supporting even more local causes through its Community Grants programme in 2022. These grants represent an important contribution for many of these organisations who continue to play a critical role in the communities they serve," said Minister Humphreys.

According to Group Buying Director Aldi Ireland John Curtin, By the end of 2022, Aldi's Community Grants programme will have donated €537,000 to over 1,000 local charity branches and community groups across Ireland since 2016.

Groups have included mental health charities, rescue teams and animal welfare groups.

"While the past two years have certainly been challenging for many charities and community groups across the country, it is important now as we return to some normality that we continue to support the local organisations that make such a difference to the lives of so many in our communities," Mr Curtin.

Community groups in Tipperary can now nominate themselves at their local Aldi store.

Image Caption: Pictured at the launch of Aldi's 2022 Community Grants programme is Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development with Rhiannon McClelland, SOSAD Monaghan and Padraig Barry, Communications Director with Aldi Ireland. Cavan SPCA and SOSAD Monaghan were two of the many beneficiaries of last year's Community Grants programme. Aldi will distribute more than 160 €500 bursary grants through the programme in 2022, totalling to over €80,000 worth of funding for Irish causes that contribute vital work and services to their local communities.