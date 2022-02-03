Toem Loop walk and fun run in west Tipperary this Sunday

Cappawhite GAA Club 10K Run (Carnahalla Loop) and 6K Walk/Fun (Toem Loop) goes ahead on this Sunday, February 6. (File Photo)
CARNAHALLA RUN AND WALK ON THIS SUNDAY
Cappawhite GAA Club 10K Run (Carnahalla Loop) and 6K Walk/Fun (Toem Loop) goes ahead on this Sunday, February 6.
Registration from 11 am to 12 noon.
Start Times: 12.30 and 12.40.
Adults €10, U18 €5, U12 Free. U18s must be accompanied by an adult at all times. More information on the event including details of participant safety requirements is available on Cappawhite GAA Facebook and Twitter pages and on the club website. www. cappawhite.gaa.ie Looking forward to seeing you there!
