Tipperary walking club ends January on a high with two treks
January ended on a high for Aonach ar Siúl with two hikes in Killaloe.
On Thursday, January 27, Margaret led a group up Moylussa and were rewarded with great views of a very calm lake and surrounding mountains.
Phil did the Killaloe Garranbuoy loop on Sunday which was a relaxed social scenic two-hour road walk.
Two very different but equally enjoyable walks for the participants.
This Thursday, February 3, Pat led a loop walk taking in Rock an Torabh in the Glen of Aherlow, a four-hour walk.
The next walk “trí Ghaeilge” will take place this Saturday, February 5, meeting at Step carpark, Silvermines at 10am for a two-hour ramble agus comhrá le chéile.
Gach eolas agus clárú le Bernie 086-8930043
On Sunday, February 6, Margaret will lead a hike to Millennium Cross and Tonntinna starting from the Look Out carpark Portroe at 10am.
Good level of fittness required as well as full hiking gear.
Registration in advance to Margaret at 087-2369564.
The proposed primary care campus in Tyone Nenagh. Subject to planning permission, the 80,000 square foot development will be located in the old Nenagh Ormond rugby grounds opposite Nenagh Hospital
Cappawhite GAA Club 10K Run (Carnahalla Loop) and 6K Walk/Fun (Toem Loop) goes ahead on this Sunday, February 6. (File Photo)
Aoife Keyes of St Jude’s, Dublin, left, and Molly Walsh of Mullinahone. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.