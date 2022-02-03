Search

04 Feb 2022

Tipperary walking club ends January on a high with two treks

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

03 Feb 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

January ended on a high for Aonach ar Siúl with two hikes in Killaloe.

On  Thursday, January 27, Margaret led a group up Moylussa and were rewarded with great views of a very calm lake and surrounding mountains.

Phil did the Killaloe Garranbuoy loop on Sunday which was a relaxed social scenic two-hour road walk.

Two very different but equally enjoyable walks for the participants.

This Thursday, February 3, Pat led a loop walk taking in Rock an Torabh in the Glen of Aherlow, a four-hour walk.

The next walk “trí Ghaeilge” will take place this Saturday, February 5, meeting at Step carpark, Silvermines at 10am for a two-hour ramble agus comhrá le chéile.

Gach eolas agus clárú le Bernie 086-8930043

On Sunday, February 6, Margaret will lead a hike to Millennium Cross and Tonntinna starting from the Look Out carpark Portroe at 10am.

Good level of fittness required as well as full hiking gear.

Registration in advance to Margaret at 087-2369564.

