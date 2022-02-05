Nenagh Court: Tipperary woman pleads not guilty to four counts of online fraud
A Tipperary woman has been charged before Nenagh District Court with four counts of online fraud.
Linda Caplis of Traverstown, Dolla, was charged under the Theft and Fraud Act of inducing a named person to make a purchase totalling €300 to Munster Bling website, which was allegedly under her control, at Ballygriffin, Kenmare, on December 2, 2020.
She was further charged with a similar offence for a different named person at Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles, totalling €58, on the same date.
Ms Caplis is also charged with a similar offence, from another named person, at Rosemount, Thurles, on the same date. The alleged amount was €60.
Ms Caplis is also charged with a similar offence on a fourth named person, for €58, at Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, on the same date.
Ms Caplis has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The court was told that Ms Caplis, who is 45 years old, is a widow with four children and works part-time.
The case was adjourned by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath to April 28, 2022.
The upgrade of the N24 road between Cahir (above) and Waterford has been delayed, much to the annoyance of local politicians
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.