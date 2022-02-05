Tipperary woman pleads not guilty to four counts of online fraud

A Tipperary woman has been charged before Nenagh District Court with four counts of online fraud.

Linda Caplis of Traverstown, Dolla, was charged under the Theft and Fraud Act of inducing a named person to make a purchase totalling €300 to Munster Bling website, which was allegedly under her control, at Ballygriffin, Kenmare, on December 2, 2020.

She was further charged with a similar offence for a different named person at Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles, totalling €58, on the same date.

Ms Caplis is also charged with a similar offence, from another named person, at Rosemount, Thurles, on the same date. The alleged amount was €60.

Ms Caplis is also charged with a similar offence on a fourth named person, for €58, at Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, on the same date.

Ms Caplis has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The court was told that Ms Caplis, who is 45 years old, is a widow with four children and works part-time.

The case was adjourned by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath to April 28, 2022.