Fitzgibbon Cup round-up: How Tipperary players fared in Round 3 as quarter-final ties are confirmed

The quarter-final ties have been confirmed for this year's Fitzgibbon Cup after an action packed third round concluded the group stages, with loads of Tipperary interest taking part once again.

In possibly the tie of the round, NUIG set down a real benchmark with a convincing and easy win over UCC in the first game of the week on Wednesday evening, seeing out a win on a 0-23 to 0-14 score line.

Both these teams were the pace setters in the opening few weeks, and there was sizeable contributions from Mark Kehoe and Killian O'Dwyer once again, with the former notching another 0-3 from play over the course of the game, even with his side under the NUIG foot for large spells.

Conor Bowe made his first appearance for UCC off the bench, replacing Will Henn at half-time and scoring 0-1 in his time on the pitch, while Philip Hickey started at corner forward for the Galway college and failed to score as he was replaced after 50 minutes.

The second game on Wednesday night produced a 12-goal thriller as Mary Immaculate College and UCD drew on a massive score line of 6-15 apiece, with plenty of Premier interest involved.

There was heavy scoring contributions on the Mary I side with Devon Ryan sticking out with his 2-7 (0-6f), with Andrew Ormonde produced a great display with 1-3 from play, while JD Devaney also impressed with 1-1 over the course of the game.

Other Tipp men involved for the Limerick college were Joe Ryan and Darragh Nolan who lined out in the full-back line, while Ciaran Lloyd, Aaron Ryan, and Jack Ryan also started the game. JD Devaney got his scores after coming off the bench and was also joined by Mark Downey around the 40 minute mark.

DCU and IT Carlow played out the second draw of the night in their clash in Dublin, finishing the match level at 3-10 to 2-13 after a late surge of 1-3 from the home team.

Tipp duo Jerry Kelly and Fergal Hayes once again performed well in the heart of the IT Carlow defence, with Hayes fixed at corner-back while Kelly continues to look impressive at centre-back, as the DJ Carey managed college booked their place in the quarter-final.

The final Wednesday night game didn't make for pretty reading for Kevin Bracken in the Maynooth University goals, as five goals flew past him in a 5-17 to 0-20 loss to WIT. Jake Morris also played for the Kildare college, but hobbled off in the first half after aggravating a hamstring injury that saw him miss out in Round Two the previous week.

UL confirmed their quarter-final spot by destroying TUS Dublin in Limerick on Thursday night, claiming a routine 5-25 to 1-14 victory. Gearoid O'Connor, Bryan O'Mara, and Ciaran Connolly were all in good form once again, and another Limerick college will be glad of that big win, as the large margin of victory sees TUS Midlands (formerly LIT) claim a quarter-final spot too.

GMIT finished off their campaign with a good win over MTU Cork (formerly CIT) with a narrow two-point win of 1-19 to 1-17. Portroe's AJ Willis started at corner forward for the Galway college but failed to score on the night during the 6o minutes, while Barry Murphy and Barry Kehoe were the Tipp representatives for the MTU Cork on the night, with Kehoe making way late on as Murphy had another solid outing.

These results confirm the line-ups for the quarter-final stages which will be played on the 9th and 10th of February. The last-eight stage will see NUIG hosting WIT, IT Carlow play at home to UCC, while TUS Midwest travel to GMIT with UL hosting MTU Cork.

Fixtures below:

Tuesday 8 February

UL V MTU Cork in UL Grounds @ 7pm

Wednesday 9 February

IT Carlow V UCC in Carlow IT @ 7pm

Thursday 10 February

GMIT V TUS Midwest in Carnmore Hurling Club @ 2pm

NUIG V WIT in NUIG @ 7pm



