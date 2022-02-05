All too easy for Tipperary as they dispatch Down in opening round of the Camogie League

Littlewoods Division 1 Camogie League - Round 1

Tipperary 3-16

Down 0-3

An understrength Tipperary side made light work of a green Down outfit in the Ragg earlier this afternoon, as they used the early advantage of the stormy conditions in the first half to ease to their first win of this year’s Littlewoods Camogie League campaign.

A comprehensive first half performance seen Tipperary completely destroy their opponents, and while conditions were tough for the sides, the Premier produced some good passages in the opening ten minutes, with first half goals from Claire Hogan, Jenny Grace, and Casey Hennessy putting an unassailable gap between the sides, as Down couldn’t muster enough scoring threat to trouble Aine Slattery’s goal throughout.

The goals were impressively fashioned, with Jenny Grace’s the pick of them after some superb linking up passes from handpassing and stick passing from Casey Hennessy and Roisin Howard setting up the Burgess Duharra player to goal from close range, while Claire Hogan showed coolness to round the goalie to finish her goal in the fifth minute, as Tipp had it easy in the first half.

Funding to tackle vacant housing in Tipperary is very welcome The Government is also planning to bring in a new Vacant Property Tax

Tipp rang the changes for the second half, introducing three players at half time as Mullaney was looking to see what he has in his panel, but the strong breeze was a difficult element to contend with, but they remained solid defensively throughout the second half.

Points from Claire Hogan, Ciara Brennan (2), Ciardha Maher, Roisin Howard, and Cait Devane (2) Tipp’s only contributions of a messy and sloppy second half, but it didn’t matter much in terms of the destination of the win, as Down could only muster a single Deirbhile Magee point in the half, as the northern team struggled.

Scores were kept at a minimum as conditions worsened as the half wore on, and a late injury to Grace O’Brien will be a concern for the Tipperary management, but they will be happy to have gotten their first win of the year minus the Drom & Inch contingent.

There was hardly a poor performance in the game from a TIpperary viewpoint, but the likes of Casey Hennessy, Karin Blair, and Grace O’Brien were impressive in the opening half, while substitute Ciara Brennan made good use of herself off the bench with some good scores in a dour second period.

Tipp’s next game is against Offaly at an away venue on February 19th.

Scorers: Tipperary: Casey Hennessy, Claire Hogan (1-1) each; Grace O’Brien (0-3, 0-1f); Jenny Grace (1-0); Clodagh McIntyre, Roisin Howard, Ciara Brennan (0-2) each; Cait Devane (0-2, 0-1f); Karin Blair, Ciardha Maher, Caoimhe McCarthy (0-1).

Down: Deirbhile Magee (0-2f); Ciara Fitzsimons (0-1).

Teams: Tipperary: Aine Slattery; Julieanne Bourke, Sorcha Ryan, Emer Loughman; Karin Blair, Courtney Ryan, Sarah Delaney; Caoimhe Maher, Grace O’Brien; Caoimhe McCarthy, Roisin Howard, Jenny Grace; Clodagh McIntyre, Claire Hogan, Casey Hennessy.

Subs: Ciara Brennan for McCarthy; Ciadhra Maher for Grace; Gemma Fox for Blair; Cait Devane for Hennessy; Mary Ryan for O’Brien (inj).

Down: Catherine McGourty; Caitriona Caldwell, Cassie Fitzpatrick, Clare McGilligan; Alannah Savage, Deirbhile Magee, Deirbhile Savage; Aoife Keown, Clara Cowan; Blanaid Savage, Niesha McCullough, Rhea Smyth; Isabella O’Hare, Lauren Clarke, Ciara Fitzsimmons.

Subs: Amy Rose Gilmore for Smyth;

Referee: Andy Larkin (Cork)