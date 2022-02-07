Fellowship of the Ring: Tipperary gardaí seek owners of ring found in store

The ring found in Aldi in Nenagh which was handed into Nenagh Garda station
The gardaí in Tipperary are looking for the owner of a ring that was found in a shop in Nenagh and handed into Nenagh Garda station.
The very honest finder found the ring in the town's Aldi store between December 16, last and December 19.
It is inscribed with Katherine 13th July 2018.
"We would love to return this ring to its owner so please give us a call in Nenagh Garda station on 067-50450 if you own it or if you know who does," the local gardaí said in a post on their Facebook page.
However, they have warned potential claimants that they must be able to provide proof of ownership.
