Tipperary Parkinson's activities set to resume with agm

Now that spring is in the air Tipperary Parkinson’s Branch is getting ready to resume classes and are beginning by holding its agm on Friday, February 11, at 2pm in the Anner Hotel, Thurles, followed by a sing along by the Thurles Support Group.

Thurles Support Group resumes on March 3 at 2pm with occupational therapist Teresa Mason offering information and support to our members.

Teresa’s talk will be of great benefit as she can advise of equipment etc that may be of benefit such as grab rails, will help if applying for a walk in shower or if you require help getting in or out of bed.

Please come along and feel free to ask questions of Teresa.

On Thursday, April 7, Mags Richardson, Parkinson’s nurse specialist will address members, with a question and answer session after her talk.

Both of these sessions would be of particular interest to newly diagnosed members as well as those already diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Nenagh Support Group will resume their weekly exercise classes with Marion Slattery, occupational therapist, and singalong classes with Sheelagh Chadwick on Monday, February 21, at 2pm in the Pastoral Centre, Church Road, Nenagh. New members very welcome to attend and see if these classes are suitable for you.

For further information on any of the above contact Marion on 087-2967296 or branch secretary Mary Carey on 086-3916726.