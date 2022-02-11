DETAILS: Tickets on sale for Tipperary vs Kilkenny Allianz League hurling clash

The Tipperary hurlers continue their Allianz League hurling campaign this weekend as they host archrivals Kilkenny at FBD Semple Stadium this Sunday at 3.45pm.
Tickets are on sale at Centra and Supervalu stores across the county, while U16's can get into the game free of charge, while tickets can also be purchased online at https://am.ticketmaster.com/gaa/tipperarykilkenny1302
The game is also be shown live on TG4 for anyone who cannot attend the game.
Bí linn do na #AllianzLeagues an deireadh seachtaine seo ar @TG4TV— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 10, 2022
Dé Domhnaigh / Sunday
@TipperaryGAA v @KilkennyCLG
⏰15:30
#KIKvTIP@AllianzIreland | #GAA | #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/DQSdDXQnV9
