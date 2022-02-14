CBS qualify for Munster Cross country championships

Minor Boys Cross Country Team that qualified for Munsters (2)
Well done to all our athletes who competed in the East Munster Cross Country in Thurles Crokes on Thursday, February 3.
We had good success on the day with our minor team qualifying for the Munster Cross country championships along with several individual qualifiers from our junior, intermediate and senior teams.
Thanks very much to East Munster schools athletics and Thurles Crokes for hosting a great day out for the boys.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
