Search

14 Feb 2022

Nenagh Walking Club takes in stunning views around Galtymore

Nenagh Walking Club takes in stunning views around Galtymore

Nenagh Walking Club takes in stunning views around Galtymore

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Feb 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Last Thursday the club had a lovely walk around Lough Curra with stunning views of Galtymore in the background.

On Sunday, the social scenic walk went to Annaholty and were lucky with the afternoon weather.

This Thursday, February 17, Donie will lead a walk in the 12 O’Clock Hills, Clare. This is a 13 km walk with an ascent of 499m with forest tracks, lanes and a famine road.

Good level of fitness is required and full walking gear.

Contact Donie on 087-2761442 for further details and registration in advance.

Next Sunday, February 20, Cyril will lead a walk to Coum lake via Tonntinna. This is a three-hour walk on gravel, forest tracks and peatland. A good level of fitness is required.

Meeting point at Spar, Portroe, at 10am. Registration in advance to Cyril at 086-3721862.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media