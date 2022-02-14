Nenagh Walking Club takes in stunning views around Galtymore
Last Thursday the club had a lovely walk around Lough Curra with stunning views of Galtymore in the background.
On Sunday, the social scenic walk went to Annaholty and were lucky with the afternoon weather.
This Thursday, February 17, Donie will lead a walk in the 12 O’Clock Hills, Clare. This is a 13 km walk with an ascent of 499m with forest tracks, lanes and a famine road.
Good level of fitness is required and full walking gear.
Contact Donie on 087-2761442 for further details and registration in advance.
Next Sunday, February 20, Cyril will lead a walk to Coum lake via Tonntinna. This is a three-hour walk on gravel, forest tracks and peatland. A good level of fitness is required.
Meeting point at Spar, Portroe, at 10am. Registration in advance to Cyril at 086-3721862.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.