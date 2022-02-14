WATCH: See main highlights from Tipp's ladies footballers against Kerry in league opener

Tipperary player Maria Curley
Peter Creedon got his competitive tenure as Tipperary ladies football boss off to a losing start as his side went down to Kerry on Sunday in Killarney.
The Premier went down on a score line of 0-11 to 1-4 in tough conditions. See highlights below.
WATCH: Highlights @kerryladiesfoot survived 2nd half @TippLadiesFB surge to claim the win in Sunday's @LadiesFootball @lidl_ireland NFL clash. Watch the full game back here: https://t.co/7kyToPg7oQ #SeriousSupport | #StreamSportI https://t.co/fAdBeQRQsY— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) February 14, 2022
St Michael's are now into the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup and hoping a fourth win in the competition might be coming this year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.