Nenagh Court: Tipperary man was drunk on road at 7am coming from house party
An intoxicated man found walking on the road near Cloughjordan at 7am had been coming from a house party, Nenagh District Court was told.
Aidan Fitzgerald of Silver Mews, Silver Street, Nenagh, was charged with being intoxicated in public at Ballyhasty, Cloughjordan, on October 31, 2021.
The court heard he was “extremely drunk”.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Fitzgerald, who was not in court, €200.
She fixed recognizance in the event of an appeal in Mr Fitzgerald’s own bond of €250.
